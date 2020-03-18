Xi chaired a politburo standing committee that according to the official readout focused mostly on continuing work to prevent a resurgence of cases, especially imported ones. It did mention a need to pay attention to the worsening global economic outlook. The wording from the readout about the global economic situation and "targeted policy and measures" spurred hope in some quarters, once again, of a big stimulus package. I would be cautious in over-reading that, I think it still looks like the focus will be on targeted and relatively restrained measures;