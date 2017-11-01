Welcome to November...today's issue is a bit light on commentary, not feeling like I have anything particularly incisive to say today. Thanks for reading.

The Essential Eight

1. More On Xi And The PBSC's Field Trip To Shanghai

Comment: Another reminder that Party is everything and everywhere for Xi. The Tuesday CCTV Evening News report editing made it very clear that there is Xi and then there are the other 6 guys who work for him...Wonder how Jiang Zemin feels about this Shanghai trip...

Top CPC leaders reaffirm mission at Party's birthplace - Xinhua:

Xi called on CPC members to implement the Red Boat spirit in the new era, which highlights pioneering work, persistence and dedication. In an address at the end of Tuesday's tour, Xi called the Shanghai and Jiaxing sites "the places where the CPC's dream set sail" and "the root of the Party." "Our Party was born here, our journey began here, and our rule of the country all dates back to here," Xi said.

At the Shanghai site Xi looked at the exhi…