Summary of today’s top items

1. Meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform - The meeting discussed and approved several proposals, including:

Building a new system for a more open economy at a higher level and promoting the construction of a new development pattern 关于建设更高水平开放型经济新体制促进构建新发展格局的意见》;

Deepening rural reform implementation plan 《深化农村改革实施方案》;

Promoting the gradual transition from dual control of energy consumption to dual control of carbon emissions《关于推动能耗双控逐步转向碳排放双控的意见》;

Opinions on the pilot reform of the salary system in higher education institutions and research institutes 《关于高等学校、科研院所薪酬制度改革试点的意见》;

Opinions on further deepening the reform of the oil and natural gas market system to enhance the country's oil and gas security capabilities 《关于进一步深化石油天然气市场体系改革提升国家油气安全保障能力的实施意见》;