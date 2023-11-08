Central Commission for Comprehensively Deepening Reform meets - Per the readout “The meeting reviewed and adopted a set of guidelines. They include promoting building a Beautiful China in all respects, improving the budget system of state capital operations, improving the supervision mechanism for natural monopoly networks, strengthening supervision over professionals participating in public decision-making, and enhancing region-specific management and control of the ecological environment”. The readout also said that “focus should be on advancing the optimization of the layout and structural adjustment of the state-owned economy, directing state capital towards important industries and key areas that are vital to national security and the lifeline of the national economy, as well as concentrating on public services, emergency capabilities, public welfare fields related to the nation's livelihood, and forward-looking strategic emerging industries, to…