The government continues to roll out “targeted” stimulus measure while insisting there will be no massive free-for-all as in 2008. But will all these measures coalesce into something really big, and will they work? If they don’t achieve the desired result expect Beijing to roll out more; the government is not going to sit around and watch confidence and the economy go down the tubes, especially this year, the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen protests. Somewhere there is a senior official having night sweats over the memories of the 1988-1989 economic problems and their role in sparking the mass protests;