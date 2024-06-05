CPPCC Standing Committee and signals for Third Plenum - The Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) began its seventh meeting today. From the official readouts it sounds like this meeting is talking about things that will be discussed at the Third Plenum next month. The meeting is focused on "building a high-level socialist market economy system” and Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang attended the meeting and gave a report. Ding reiterated the importance of the “Two Unwaverings”. According to the June 5 People’s Daily page 1 report on the meeting, Ding said they should “plan and promote reforms with a holistic view and systematic thinking, and build a high-level socialist market economic system to provide strong momentum and important guarantees for Chinese-style modernization. We should adhere to and implement the "Two Unwaverings," strengthen and optimize state-owned capital and state-owned enterprises, create …