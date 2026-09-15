In this issue:
1. More weak August data
2. Advance work for Xi-Trump meeting
3. ICBC documents leak
4. New exit-entry rules go into effect
The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Hong Kong - Tech and Media - Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History - Energy, Environment, Science and Health
Today’s top items:
1. More weak August data — The NBS released more mostly weak data for August. Two reactions from respected market participants sum up the challenges well.
Economist Hao Hong: