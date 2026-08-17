In this issue:

More weak July economic data Premier Li chairs State Council Plenary session Jiang Zemin Commemoration Xi’s September visit AI tokens and the intelligent economy “Once Upon a Time in the Middle East”

The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Hong Kong - Taiwan - Tech and Media - Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History - Energy, Environment, Science and Health - Education

Today’s top items:

1. More weak July economic data - The National Bureau of Statistics on Monday released more data that show the domestic-demand slowdown broadening.

There were some positive areas. Service retail sales rose 5.0% Jan-July, outpacing goods retail by 3.9 points, and online retail rose 4.8%. High-tech investment areas grew fast, as electronic-circuit manufacturing investment rose 57.7% and integrated-circuit manufacturing 11.5%. New growth drivers in high-tech and digital manufacturing contributed roughly half of industrial value-added growth Jan-Ju…