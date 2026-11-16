I am on the road Tuesday and Wednesday so there will not be a regular issue of Sinocism until Thursday. There will be a guest post Tuesday about the November 28 Taiwan municipal elections. We are recording this week’s episode of Sharp China on Friday, so we can discuss the APEC meetings.

Today’s top items:

1. More weak October economic data - The Monday October data release from the National Bureau of Statistics showed a broad weakening in domestic activity, as all key indicators came in below expectations:

High-tech manufacturing remained strong and e…