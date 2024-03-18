Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. MSS interprets the Cybersecurity Law - In its latest WeChat post the Ministry of State Security provides its interpretation of key parts of the Cybersecurity Law. I am not sure there is anything new in this explainer, I am also not sure why the MSS picked this moment during the US debate over TikTok to publicize things that are a bit ambiguous and open to interpretation like “citizens and organizations should assist and cooperate with national security agencies in maintaining national security 公民和组织应依法协助配合国家安全机关维护国家安全“, as it just feeds the counter-TikTok narrative.

2. CSRC on promoting high-quality development of stock market - The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) issued four documents last week to “promote the high-quality development of the stock market”. According to the Global Times the documents “demonstrated China's determination to protect investors with "teeth and horns" and boost market confidence, as well as cultivate a goo…