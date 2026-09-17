Today’s newsletter is abbreviated as I am helping my Mom go back into the hospital. Thanks for your understanding.

Today’s top items:

1. National Advanced Manufacturing Conference - Xi issued “important instructions” on developing advanced manufacturing, conveyed at a two-day National Advanced Manufacturing Conference in Beijing that wrapped up Thursday, Xinhua reports (translation here). Li Qiang spoke, Zhang Guoqing gave the closing remarks, and the meeting included participants via videoconference from every province, relevant central ministries, some centrally managed financial institutions and SOEs, CMC organs, and manufacturing firms.

Xi’s instructions are short, with this being the core message: