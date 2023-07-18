National conference on ecological and environmental protection - The National Ecological Environment Protection Conference convened Monday and Tuesday. Xi gave an important speech and the entire Standing Committee attended, along with several Politburo and relevant officials from all over the country, via teleconference. It sounds very ambitious and Xi said, without giving details, that "the Central Committee of the Party and the State Council will soon make systematic deployments for the comprehensive advancement of the construction of a beautiful China". Xi called on them to “build a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system, accelerate the construction of a new power system, and enhance the ability to guarantee national oil and gas security", and while reiterating the double carbon goal, said that "the path and way, rhythm, and intensity to achieve this goal should and must be determined by us, and we will never be influenced by others."…