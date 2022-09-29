The PRC is going into holiday mode for the weeklong National Day Holiday. Today’s newsletter is a bit thin, I will start a weekly thread tomorrow but then I will not be publishing next week unless something really interesting is going on.

Xi and the rest of the leadership will attend a Martyr’s Day event Friday in Tiananmen Square. I may have been wrong in my assumption that there will be an end of the month Politburo meeting, as a Politburo meeting was already held September 9, as discussed in the newsletter that day.

Xi and the rest of the leadership will likely be out of site for at least a week. Be wary of whatever new rumors may start circulating over the next few days…

1. Common Prosperity and the 20th Party Congress

The announcement of the Party Congress dates stated that Common Prosperity would be one of the key agenda items, though no details were given, nor should we expect a detailed program to be laid out at at the Congress. But it has not gone away as some suggested earlier this year, and I doubt it is going to be as “benign”, at least from the perspective of private enterprises and investors, as mainly just “making the cake bigger”.

