National Sci-tech conference and awards ceremony - The national science and technology conference, the national science and technology award conference, and the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) convened in Beijing Monday. Xi and the rest of the Politburo Standing Committee attended. Li Deren, a Chinese remote sensing expert, and Xue Qikun, a condensed-matter physicist won the 2023 Highest Science and Technology Awards. Xi said in his speech that “Chinese-style modernization must be supported by scientific modernization, and high-quality development must be driven by scientific and technological innovation to cultivate new momentum. We must fully recogni…