Most of us were expecting another round of US tariffs against Chinese goods but I am not sure many thought President Trump would add an additional $200B so quickly. The new tariffs announced Tuesday evening by the US Trade Representative will not come into effect for at least a couple of months so there is time for negotiations, though so far there are no indications either side is willing to take the first step to break the cycle of escalation.

Have we seen a clear explanation from the Trump Administration of exactly what the US wants China to do to have the tariffs dropped?

I am worried that top Trump advisers believe that the Chinese economy is so fragile that all it will take is a bit of a push from the US and the economy and likely the Communist Party will collapse. I do not believe that is the assessment of the intelligence community nor do I think it comports with reality. But it is a very popular ideological view and one that in certain DC quarters seems to have become almost …