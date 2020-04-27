Wuhan officially has no more Covid-19 cases, and Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan. who has been running the response on the ground in Wuhan since January, has returned to Beijing.

We may soon have a date for the Two Meetings. Xinhua reports that the NPC Standing Committee is deliberating a draft decision on the date, and the rumor mill suggests it may be held within the next three weeks. Beijing has added seven days of home quarantine to the current fourteen day of centralized quarantine for all arrivals; perhaps that in part is due to preparations for the Two Meetings?

Analysts at a Chinese securities firm wrote a report estimating the true unemployment rate in the country is over 20%. not the official rate of 6.2%. The firm quickly retracted the report. Is it accurate? Xi and the rest of the leadership are certainly not acting like the unemployment rate has barely increased from last year.

President Trump’s comments about using disinfectant were mocked by the spokesperson for the CCP Central …