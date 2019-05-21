Hi everyone, I decided to make today’s issue of the newsletter free. If you like what you see please sign up for the Sinocism China Newsletter here. Group and education discounts are available. —Bill

There appears to be a misreading of the US Department of Commerce’s decision to grant Huawei a license to buy some U.S. goods until Aug. 19. This is not a "reprieve for Huawei", this is a reprieve for operators in the US and other countries who rely on Huawei equipment and need more time to adjust.

The propaganda organs have not yet released the fully packaged report on Xi’s Jiangxi inspection tour, but the snippets out today give more insight on at least some of the key messages, that China and the Communist Party can not forget its revolutionary past, its martyrs, the struggles and sacrifices of the past, and the struggles and sacrifices still to come as China approaches its inevitable National Rejuvenation that can not be stopped by any foreign power.

These inspection tours are usually …