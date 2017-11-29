North Korea tested a missile overnight, one that looks like it could reach Washington DC. There had been hope in some quarters that the recent lull in DPRK tests was a sign Kim Jong-un was exercising restraint to keep open the prospects for a diplomatic solution, but that looks like wishful thinking.

We should learn soon what if anything Trump and Xi agreed to during Trump's recent Beijing visit. I have heard that Xi committed to reduce oil exports by up to half in the event of another missile or nuclear test and to cut them off completely if Kim launches an atmospheric nuclear test, as DPRK officials have threatened to do.

Trump tweeted this morning that:

Just spoke to President XI JINPING of China concerning the provocative actions of North Korea. Additional major sanctions will be imposed on North Korea today. This situation will be handled!

Perhaps those "additional sanctions" are measures agreed upon during his Beijing trip.

The official readouts of the Trump-Xi call are interesti…