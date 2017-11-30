Happy Thursday...no word yet on new sanctions against North Korea. This is a real test of the Trump-Xi relationship and whatever promises Trump believes he got during his recent Beijing trip. So far it looks like North Korea is doing the winning...

The Essential Eight

1. So Far Just Rhetorical Responses To Latest North Korea Missile Test

Comment: Will the US sanction a major Chinese bank if Trump does not believe China is reacting forcefully enough?

Donald Trump promises more North Korea sanctions after missile test - The Washington Post:

In Washington, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said a range of additional U.S. sanctions were being considered. “We have a long list of additional, potential sanctions, some of which involve . . . financial institutions,” he said when asked about possible measures as he posed for photos with the visiting Bahraini crown prince. “And the Treasury Department will be announcing those when they’re ready to roll out.”

