Apologies for the late delivery today, we had some technical difficulties.

The shortened National People’s Congress (NPC) has concluded and the Decision on Establishing and Improving the Legal System and Enforcement Mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to Safeguard National Security passed as expected. The next steps I believe will be the passage by the NPC Standing Committee in the next few weeks, then promulgation.

President Trump will hold a press conference Friday to discuss China. The speculation is that he will outline US actions in response to the Hong Kong law that will include changes to how the US treats Hong Kong in trade and immigration as well as “penalties” on the PRC and possibly PRC-linked entities and individuals. If President Trump still thinks the phase one trade deal is useful then expect the measures to be fairly weak. Whatever he announces, I highly doubt the actions will change the CCP’s course on Hong Kong.

The US runs the risk of having m…