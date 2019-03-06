Day two of the NPC was less exciting than day one.

I have to say I miss the NPC meetings of the Hu-Wen Go-Go Era. I had some Beijing “fixer” friends who always got busy these two weeks entertaining NPC delegates, taking them golfing when weather permitted, looking at apartments and gorging at banquets that ended in Moutai-induced “bliss”.

It certainly seems like it is a lot less fun being an NPC delegate or a cadre in the Xi Era.

The Wall Street Journal has posted searchable PDFs of the Premier’s NPC work report, outside their paywall:

English

Chinese

Simon Rabinovitch of the Economist tweeted a chart noting the increase in mentions of “risk” in NPC work reports in the Xi Era: