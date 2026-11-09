There is now a media feeding frenzy around the revelations of Jensen Huang’s admitted affair with a suspected PRC spy, sales to Megaspeed, and improper meddling into investigations into Megaspeed. Each new story looks worse for Nvidia executives and for the US Department of Commerce. It is a perfect storm of hubris, salaciousness, espionage, greed and corruption. And I believe there is much more to come.

My understanding is that the allegations about Huang and his girlfriend were very tightly held inside the US government. It would be very interesting to learn who leaked it and why now, so close to Trump’s meeting with Xi at APEC.