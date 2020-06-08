The State Council issued a white paper titled “Fighting COVID-19: China in Action” that provides the official history of the epidemic and China’s efforts to fight it domestically and help the rest of the world combat it. I do not think anyone will be surprised by its contents, China has a lot to be proud of in its efforts to control the epidemic once the central government decided on a course of action, but of course lots of messy details are missing from this official version.

Premier Li Keqiang has recently been pushing the idea of street vendors as a way to mitigate employment issues, and there has been bit of a fever around the “stall economy”. The Beijing Daily made clear over the weekend that bringing back lots of street vending is not going to happen in the nation’s capital, and a commentary from CCTV suggested it is not appropriate for Tier-1 cities. Tier 1 cities- Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen - have many special policies, starting with much tougher hukou restriction…