Official media hype a chilling WeChat post; Central Conference on Ethnic Affairs; Afghanistan
A post by a prolific nationalist/leftist blogger is getting a ton of attention because it was republished by many official propaganda outlets, in what can be reasonably interpreted as a sign that the views expressed conform with the views of Party Center. If that is a correct interpretation then things may get get much uglier for entertainers, the rich, and anyone left who has even the faintest hint of a positive thought about America.
Here is a taste, from the conclusion:
At present, China is facing an increasingly severe and complex international environment. The United States is implementing increasingly severe military threats, economic and technological blockades, financial strikes, and political and diplomatic encirclement against China, and is waging biological warfare, cyber warfare, public opinion warfare, and space warfare against China, with increasing efforts to launch a color revolution against China through the fifth column within China. If at this time we still rely on t…