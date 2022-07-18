Outbreaks - 10 different Omicron subvariants have been detected in the PRC, the situation in Lanzhou does not seem to be improving and both Tianjin and Shanghai are doing more mass testing. It is getting harder to see how there is not another massive, disruptive test of “dynamic zero-Covid” in the near future, which in spite of all the tweaks to better balance anti-epidemic work with economic development still means large-scale lockdowns if things look like they may get out control.