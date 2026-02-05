Today’s top items:

1. Beijing seeing red over Panama ports - The PRC is opening its economic coercion toolbox to punish Panama for the court decision to expropriate the two CK Hutchison port facilities. Bloomberg broke the story:

China is asking state firms to halt talks over new projects in Panama…Beijing has also asked shipping companies to consider rerouting cargo through other ports if it doesn’t result in significant extra costs..China’s customs authorities are also stepping up inspections on Panamanian imports such as bananas and coffee

Panama switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to the PRC in 2017. Is Taiwan considering preparing an offer to induce Panama to switch back?

2. Cuban Foreign Minister in Beijing - Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Special Envoy of the Cuban Party and Government, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, is in Beijing and met with Wang Yi and Wang Huning. I will guess he was i…