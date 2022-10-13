Party Congress; No shift in dynamic zero-Covid; Beijing protest; Chips
Summary of today’s top items:
Party Congress - It opens Sunday, now we wait.
Official confirmation dynamic zero-Covid not going away soon - The People's Daily commentary series on the correctness of dynamic zero-Covid concluded Wednesday, and on Thursday CCTV ran a long interview with Liang Wannian, head of China’s Epidemic Response and Disposal Leading Group, in which he made it clear there is no timeline for ending the policy as the risks of mass outbreaks if they relax are too great. A press conference also made it clear there is not shift coming any time soon.
Individual protest in Beijing - A man hung banners criticizing of Xi and dynamic zero-Covid and calling for strikes off a bridge near Renmin University in Beijing. Police arrested him and removed the banners, but photos and videos spread quickly, and then the censors went nuts. He is a courageous person, and there are some very unhappy Beijing police officers today. This is a massive failure for them right before the 20th, hea…