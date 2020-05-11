The top items today’s newsletter look at:

The economy, and signs from the PBoC that more stimulus is on the way as the focus expands from the “six stabilities” to include the “six ensures” and especially to ensure employment and avoid the potential social stability problems from mass unemployment;

The claims that the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan remain lacking in conclusive evidence, or support from key US allies;

There are new cases in Wuhan as well as an outbreak in Shulan, Jilin that has led to a lockdown of that city;

Hong Kong saw another round of protests and police crackdowns over the weekend. As the city returns to normal expect those protests to continue, especially if there are moves at the upcoming NPC meeting to push forward national security legislation;