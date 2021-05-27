PBoC on the RMB; Leading Group on Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutrality; US-PRC talks
Today’s Essential Eight items:
PBoC says RMB could go up or down, but don’t speculate in it - Expect a crackdown on speculators;
Leading Group on Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutrality - First meeting, chaired by Han Zheng, a sign the bureaucracy is being mobilized to achieve both;
Hong Kong, PRC - Election law changes pass Legco, Jimmy Lai’s bankers get a warning;
US-PRC talks - Tai and Liu have their first chat, not clear anything of substance came from it;
PRC reaction to Biden’s statement on origins investigation - Pound sound and Fort Detrick;
Understanding China’s deterrence signalling - Interesting, long report from RAND;
Taiwan’s Covid-19 mess - Cases rising as Tsai says Beijing blocked deal with BioNTech, which had signed a deal with Fosun for “Greater China” including Taiwan;
Australian Yang Hengjun goes on trial - Closed door, will be found guilty, likely in jail for a long time.
