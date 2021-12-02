Peaceful China; 2022 GDP; Summit For Democracy getting a reaction; IOC and Peng Shuai
I hope to see many of you tomorrow’s weekly discussion thread.
If you are still looking for the perfect gift for the person with a China connection in your life, please consider giving them a subscription to Sinocism. It is easy, just click this button, you can schedule when you would like it delivered.
Thanks
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Guo Shengkun on Peaceful China
2022 GDP target to be below 6%?
Europe-US and China-Europe
Summit For Democracy has Beijing’s attention
Understanding China conference
IOC says it spoke with Peng Shuai again
Twitter and Meta/Facebook disclose PRC disinformation operations
Tragic bullying
Thanks for reading.