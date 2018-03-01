I hope you have a happier Thursday than I expect Liu He is going to have.

China's top paper says reform does not mean life-long presidency - Reuters:

In a lengthy commentary, the People’s Daily said the idea was an “important move” to cement the party’s leadership in every aspect...

“This amendment does not mean changing the retirement system for party and national leaders, and does not mean a life-long term system for leading officials,” the paper wrote.

It pointed out that the party’s constitution, which is different from the national constitution, clearly states that leaders cannot keep their offices forever and that if their health does not hold up they should retire.

The rules for who heads the party, the military and the state - all positions Xi currently holds - are all the same, the paper added.

“It is a system designed to accord with the national condition and ensure long-term peace and stability f…