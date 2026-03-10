A relatively quiet day, at least when it comes to China, as we await the end of the Two Sessions.

Today’s top items:

1. PLA at the Two Sessions - The excellent YouTube account 中規中矩 (Zhonggui Zhongju) has a fascinating report on the PLA attendance at the Two Sessions. According to him, last year there were 41 generals in attendance, this year there are 4 active and 2 retired. The US may be running through munitions stocks in the Iran war, but Xi is burning through so many generals that the PLA really might not be in a position to fight now if it wanted to?

2. US-China - Bloomberg also reports that the PRC side is “dissatisfied with what they consider last-minute planning ahead of Trump’s arrival on March 31”. On Monday President Trump, in a strange comment if as some argue the attack on Iran is really about China, said about reopening the Strait of Hormuz that “We’re really helping China here and other countries because they get a lot of their energy from the straits…We have a good relat…