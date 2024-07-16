Plenum; Wang Yi speaks to his Hungarian counterpart about Ukraine; Unsold homes; PRC-Philippines
Summary of today’s Essential Eight:
Third Plenum - We are still waiting for any news out of the Plenum. The South China Morning Post reports that the US-China Business Council is arranging a visit to Beijing next week for some of its CEOs to learn more about the outcomes of the Plenum. That is a smart move by the USCBC, and a smart move move by PRC officials if they give them a very senior level briefing on the key outcomes from the Plenum.
Wang Yi on the Historical Leap from Peaceful Coexistence to a Shared Future - The latest issue of Qiushi has an essay from Wang Yi titled "The Historical Leap from Peaceful Coexistence to a Shared Future". Wang expounds on Xi's recent speech at the commemoration conference for the 70th anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. It is as clear an articulation you will find for the PRC's vision for reshaping the global order. I have translated the speech in full and posted it here. Comments/corrections welcome.