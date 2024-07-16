Third Plenum - We are still waiting for any news out of the Plenum. The South China Morning Post reports that the US-China Business Council is arranging a visit to Beijing next week for some of its CEOs to learn more about the outcomes of the Plenum. That is a smart move by the USCBC, and a smart move move by PRC officials if they give them a very senior level briefing on the key outcomes from the Plenum.