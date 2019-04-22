Xi Jinping has had a busy few days. On Friday he chaired the monthly Politburo meeting that signaled a shift in the near-term policy mix for the economy as well as intensifying efforts in propaganda work. It looks like the message is “now that we have stabilized things we are going back to emphasizing structural reforms over stimuli”. We will have to wait and see how real that really is…

After the Politburo meeting Xi chaired a study session on the May 4th Movement to discuss how the Party needs to educate and propagandize the youth “to work tirelessly to secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, strive for the great success of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, and realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation”.

Today Xi chaired the fourth meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs.

This week China is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the PLA Navy in Qingdao and I believe Xi will attend on T…