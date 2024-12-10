Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Politburo meeting and the Central Economic Work Conference - You should have all gotten my translation of the full Politburo readout earlier today. For those who want to be hopeful I think you can argue the readout from this meeting is another sign that the leadership recognizes the need for more supportive fiscal and monetary policies. We may know a bit more after the Central Economic Work Conference later this week.

2. Propaganda work ahead of the CEWC - The People's Daily has launched a series titled 2024 China Economic Observation ahead of the CEWC. So far there are two. The Xinhua commentary series “Current Questions on China's Economy” is now up to six installments.

3. Anti-monopoly investigation into Nvidia - According to the very short official announcement “State Administration for Market Regulation has initiated an investigation into NVIDIA Corporation for suspected violations of the "Anti-Monopoly Law of the People's Republic of China" a…