Xi chaired a Politburo meeting Monday. The publicly announced topics discussed were regulations on institutional staffing and Party work in rural governance.

There was no mention in the official Politburo readout of a schedule for the 4th Plenum, so I would not expect one in July. Given the annual Beidaihe shindig in August it will probably not be held that month either. So if there is to be a 4th Plenum this year September is probably the earliest date. If that is the case they would have gone 18 months or so between Plenums. When was the last time the gap was so long?

The upcoming G-20 meeting may be overshadowed by the planned talks between President Trump and General Secretary Xi. There has been strange messaging in recent from the US, on the one hand again delaying a second speech on China by Vice President Pence speech while on the other hand adding five more organizations to the Department of Comme…