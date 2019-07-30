The Politburo meeting to set economic work for the rest of the year was Tuesday, not over the weekend as I wrote yesterday I had heard. Regardless, the message was about as expected, no talk of big stimulus but we certainly should expect more measures to keep things from going off the rails.

The US delegation arrived in Shanghai and had dinner with Liu He. Based on President Trump’s tweets Tuesday morning DC time things do not seem to have gotten off to a great restart, or the President thinks re-upping threats as the US team is in China will somehow move the Chinese side: