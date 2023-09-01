August Politburo meeting - The Politburo met on August 31st to review the 'Regulations on Cadre Education and Training' and the 'National Cadre Education and Training Plan (2023-2027)'. There was nothing mentioned about the economy, no announcement of dates for Third Plenum, and no word about Qin Gang or other personnel issues.

Xi Jinping sending Li Qiang to the G-20 meeting in India - Reuters broke the story that Xi Jinping has decided not to attend the G-20 leaders meeting in India in September. Premier Li will attend instead. No reason was given, one Indian media outlet reported that Indian officials have known of Xi’s decision for a month. Xi’s snubbing of Modi is not a good sign for the state of PRC-Indian relations, nor will there be any chance of a Biden-Xi meeting around the event.