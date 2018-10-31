Happy Halloween!

The Politburo at least didn’t have such a happy 万圣节 as it looks increasingly spooked by the economic data and so in a meeting today admitted that the economic situation is deteriorating and more supportive policies will be forthcoming.

Xi also led the Politburo in a study session on Artificial Intelligence in which he made clear China’s goal to seize the commanding heights of AI and develop its own core technologies that allow it to be self-reliant in what the Communist Party clearly sees as the primary future technology battleground, the winner of which will have massive economic, social and military advantages.

Forget a “Golden Era” of AI. Xi Jinping and the CCP want it to be a “Red Era”.

The US indicted several more Ministry of State Security officers for corporate espionage in what looks to be a significant intensification of US efforts against PRC spying. It is hard to see the PRC not responding in kind soon, especially since they may want an American spy to swap …