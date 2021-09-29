Politburo study session on biosecurity management; Power mess will not be easy to fix; Evergrande; SenseTime; 46 spirits
China is heading off on holiday again as the vacation for the October 1 National Day runs 10.1-10.7. I will publish tomorrow but unless something big is going on I will probably then not be back in your inboxes until the middle of next week.
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Politburo study session on biosecurity management and risk control
Power mess will not be easy to fix
Evergrande
More regulations for algorithms and games
New data on BRI debt
Martyr’s Day and the 46 spirits
Hong Kong
SenseTime IPO and US sanctions
