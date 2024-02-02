Politburo Study Session on new productive forces 新质生产力 - New productive forces 新质生产力 (NPF) is a concept that Xi first mentioned during a September 2023 inspection tour in Heilongjiang. What are new productive forces and why are they important? A Friday Xinhua commentary explains: “From the first mention of "new productive forces" in September last year to the deployment of "developing new productive forces" at the Central Economic Work Conference, and now to the systematic explanation during this group study session of the Political Bureau, General Secretary Xi Jinping's series of important expositions and major deployments on new productive forces represent an innovation and development of Marxist theory of productive forces. They further enrich the connotations of Xi Jinping Economic Thought and provide scientific guidance for us to promote high-quality development in the new journey of strengthening the country and rejuvenating the nation.” And a …