Politburo study session on rule of law; New book of Xi's discourses on human rights; Macau; Haze fan
Today seems a bit slow, and Substack, my service provider, has been having technical problems this afternoon so apologies that the newsletter is later than normal.
Today’s top items:
Politburo study session on Socialist rule of law
Chen Yixin on 10 major relationships in Xi Thought on Rule of Law
Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy
US diplomatic boycott of the Olympics
No more Macau junkets?
Haze Fan and a new report on journalism in the PRC
Thanks for reading.