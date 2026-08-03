I thought I would be on vacation already but there were too many interesting things over the last few days to not do one more newsletter before heading off on my version of the “Beidaihe Break”.

The Beidaihe Break has officially started, signaled by the CCTV report on Cai Qi visiting “experts vacationing in Beidaihe”:

From the report:

The invitation by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council for outstanding experts to vacation in Beidaihe is an important institutional arrangement in the Party and state’s talent work. The theme of this year’s vacation program is “Make Contributions in the New Era.” Participants include experts in high technology and philosophy and the social sciences, as well as young talent in basic research and other fields. 党中央、国务院邀请优秀专家代表到北戴河休假，是党和国家人才工作的一项重要制度性安排。今年休假活动的主题是“建功新时代”，参加休假活动的有高科技领域、哲学社会科学领域专家和基础研究领域青年人才等。

I have yet to see an unofficial list of all the invitees. If anyone has one, please share it.

In this issue: