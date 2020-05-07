When discussing the virus on Wednesday President Trump declared that:

This is really the worst attack we’ve ever had. This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center. There’s never been an attack like this. And it should have never happened. It could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped in China. It should have been stopped right at the source, and it wasn’t.

Both of those attacks led to shooting wars, let’s hope history does not repeat itself.

In a series of interviews over the last day US Secretary of State Pompeo seems to be backing off a bit from the allegations that the virus leaked from a lab. Perhaps allies like Australia made it clear they were not on board with the more aggressive approach and even the Wall Street Journal editorial page expressed some skepticism of the claims, writing in a Thursday editorial