PRC-Australia back on the "right path"; He Lifeng to DC; Investor detentions and foreign funds outflows; Vanke; Hydropower
Summary of today’s Essential Eight:
PRC-Australia freeze over - Australian Prime Minister Albanese is in China and met with Xi, who said that the relationship is now on the “right path to improving and developing relations”. The PRC side has not yet confirmed that Xi will travel to the US next week for APEC, but in a press conference Albanese said “it's a good thing that President Xi will travel to APEC, for the 30th anniversary that will be held in San Francisco in a little over a week's time”.
He Lifeng to visit the US this week - There are more US-China engagements in advance of Xi Jinping’s expected visit to the US next week for APEC. Vice Premier He Lifeng is coming to the US November 8 to meet with Treasury Secretary Yellen, and following on Wang Yi’s recent visit US and PRC teams met to discuss arms control, maritime issues and disability issues. Bloomberg reports that the US Secretary of defense has requested a meeting with his counterpart in Indonesia next month.