PRC-Australia freeze over - Australian Prime Minister Albanese is in China and met with Xi, who said that the relationship is now on the “right path to improving and developing relations”. The PRC side has not yet confirmed that Xi will travel to the US next week for APEC, but in a press conference Albanese said “it's a good thing that President Xi will travel to APEC, for the 30th anniversary that will be held in San Francisco in a little over a week's time”.