PRC-Japan crisis; October government spending drops; Real estate prices continue to decline; Shenzhou 20 crew returns
There is a risk that the entire country could become a battlefield. Japan has already converted dozens of airports and ports from Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south into dual-use military and civilian infrastructure. In a comprehensive exercise this October, the Self-Defense Forces used as many as 39 airports and ports for aircraft take-offs and landings and for military transport. This indicates that if Japan intervenes in the Taiwan Strait, the Japanese government will be tying people across the entire country to a chariot of self-destruction - CICR scholar in PLA Daily
Summary of today’s top items:
1. PRC-Japan crisis - The crisis in the wake of Prime Minister Takaichi’s comments about Taiwan continues to expand. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has urged Chinese tourists to temporarily avoid traveling there, the Ministry of Education has issued a 2025 Study Abroad Alert advising Chinese students and applicants to closely track the security situation, reassess risks, an…