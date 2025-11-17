There is a risk that the entire country could become a battlefield. Japan has already converted dozens of airports and ports from Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south into dual-use military and civilian infrastructure. In a comprehensive exercise this October, the Self-Defense Forces used as many as 39 airports and ports for aircraft take-offs and landings and for military transport. This indicates that if Japan intervenes in the Taiwan Strait, the Japanese government will be tying people across the entire country to a chariot of self-destruction - CICR scholar in PLA Daily