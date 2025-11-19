We solemnly urge Sanae Takaichi and her government to deeply reflect on history, retract the erroneous remarks, stop creating trouble on issues concerning China, admit mistakes and correct their course with actual actions, and maintain the political foundation of China-Japan relations. If it acts willfully, goes further down the wrong path, and insists on being an enemy of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, then what awaits it will inevitably be a defeat more thorough than that of 80 years ago. - Xinhua commentary

Summary of today’s top items:

1. PRC-Japan crisis - There has been no apparent progress towards a resolution of the current PRC-Japan crisis, and China is once again blocking imports of Japanese seafood, has suspended talks about resuming imports of Japanese beef, and is threatening more countermeasures. From the Wednesday PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs press conference: