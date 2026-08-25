In this issue:

PRC response to “Economic D-Day” The Zhong Caiwen articles Cadre accountability for environmental damage Formaldehyde Kimchi? Corruption investigators still looking at PLA Rocket Force

The Feed: Business, Economy and Trade - Politics and Law - Foreign and Defense Affairs - Hong Kong - Tech and Media - Society, Arts, Sports, Culture and History - Energy, Environment, Science and Health

Today’s top items:

1. PRC response to “Economic D-Day” - The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday:

China’s cooperation with Iran has always been conducted within the framework of international law and should not be interfered with or undermined. China is closely following relevant developments and will take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its rights and interests.

The US government may have set another trap for itself around the Iran quagmire. If they only sanction mostly meaningless PRC entities like they did Monday, Trump and team look like paper tigers, but if they move aga…