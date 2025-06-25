Premier Li at Summer Davos; Rare earths; President Lai's second speech; MSS mocks CIA
Summary of today’s top items:
1. Premier Li at Summer Davos - In his speech, Premier Li decried that “some nations invoke “de‑risking” to intervene, altering international division of labor. There’s a heightened trend toward friend‑shoring, near‑shoring, and reshoring, with redundant capacity, lowering economic efficiency.”
Some other highlights from his comments:
As global economic momentum weakens, many sectors are caught in zero-sum competition, which is a key source of current tensions. The question is: do we choose to increase our own gain at the expense of others, or to grow the pie through mutual benefit and shared opportunity? The answer is clear. When facing economic challenges, we don’t need the law of the jungle, but rather cooperation that enables mutual success. China has achieved great success through openness and will continue to expand its openness. We will deepen integration with global markets, strengthen industrial cooperation, and share our development opportunities …