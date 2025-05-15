Summary of today’s Essential Eight:

1. Work Conference on Strengthening Domestic Circulation - Premier Li convened a State Council Work Conference on Strengthening Domestic Circulation. Li called for placing “the strategic focus of development on strengthening the domestic circulation, and use the inherent stability and long-term growth potential of the domestic circulation to offset uncertainties in the international circulation.” He said they must “center efforts on accelerating the construction of a new development paradigm, give greater prominence to strengthening the domestic circulation, [and] coordinate the implementation of the strategy to expand domestic demand and deepen supply-side structural reforms.”

According to the readout Li also: